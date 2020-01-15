Russian government resigns, after President Putin's State-of-the-Nation Address proposes changes to the constitution

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has announced that the government is resigning. The statement came shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address.

Accepting the resignation, Putin asked the ministers to function as a caretaker government until a new one is formed.

Before announcing the resignation of the cabinet, Medvedev met with Putin to discuss his state-of-the-nation address, which took place earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s press office said.

Putin also said that he plans to create a position of the deputy secretary of Russia’s security council, and offer it to Medvedev.

