 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

French pension reform activists set up mobile barbecue on Nice TRAM TRACKS mid-protest (VIDEO)

14 Jan, 2020 17:31
Get short URL
French pension reform activists set up mobile barbecue on Nice TRAM TRACKS mid-protest (VIDEO)
© Twitter / @mathieu_mercuri
As widespread protests against pension reform in France continue, rail workers who have been on strike for the past 41 days came up with an ingenious way to both lift their spirits and make use of the out-of-order tram tracks.

At around 10:45am local time in Nice's Place Masséna, pension protestors including rail workers, prison guards and nurses began their march through the city. It didn’t take long for hunger to set in, but thankfully the rail workers had a novel solution to keep the march going: a mobile barbecue that was custom-built to fit the tram tracks.

The tactic seems to have paid off, as protests continued throughout the afternoon, culminating in a giant ‘clap’ reminiscent of Iceland's so-called ‘Viking clap’ cheer used by fans to spur on the national football team.

Also on rt.com 1,200 French doctors RESIGN from supervisory roles in protest over govt funding for public hospitals

Tuesday’s protest was the sixth demonstration against the pension reform in Nice since the beginning of December, and another is scheduled to be held in the city on Thursday evening at 6pm local time – though it’s unclear whether the mobile barbecue will make another appearance.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies