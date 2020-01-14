French pension reform activists set up mobile barbecue on Nice TRAM TRACKS mid-protest (VIDEO)

As widespread protests against pension reform in France continue, rail workers who have been on strike for the past 41 days came up with an ingenious way to both lift their spirits and make use of the out-of-order tram tracks.

At around 10:45am local time in Nice's Place Masséna, pension protestors including rail workers, prison guards and nurses began their march through the city. It didn’t take long for hunger to set in, but thankfully the rail workers had a novel solution to keep the march going: a mobile barbecue that was custom-built to fit the tram tracks.

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.A mobile BBQ with the CGT logo stole the show during a protest against pension reforms in Nice, FranceDETAILS: https://t.co/asFnrsoxcWpic.twitter.com/gHMogkuPST — RT (@RT_com) January 14, 2020

The tactic seems to have paid off, as protests continued throughout the afternoon, culminating in a giant ‘clap’ reminiscent of Iceland's so-called ‘Viking clap’ cheer used by fans to spur on the national football team.

Arrivée de la manifestation sur le port de #Nice06, « claping géant » pour réclamer le retrait de la #reformesdesretraitespic.twitter.com/HphKgDXk9B — France Bleu Azur (@francebleuazur) January 14, 2020

Tuesday’s protest was the sixth demonstration against the pension reform in Nice since the beginning of December, and another is scheduled to be held in the city on Thursday evening at 6pm local time – though it’s unclear whether the mobile barbecue will make another appearance.

