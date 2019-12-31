 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

CHILLING VIDEO captures snow-covered passengers traveling on Russian bus with broken vent window

31 Dec, 2019 14:32
Get short URL
CHILLING VIDEO captures snow-covered passengers traveling on Russian bus with broken vent window
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
Muscovites have been complaining about a lack of snow this winter, but people in other regions of Russia have experienced no such shortage. Commuters in Norilsk even got caught in a blizzard while traveling inside a bus.

‘Rainy Taxi’ is a famous work by Salvador Dali, which comprises an actual car, equipped with a system of pipes that create rainfall inside the vehicle. In a case of life imitating art, a passenger vehicle in the city of Norilsk, inside the Arctic Circle, could similarly be described as ‘Snowy Bus.’

It may sound funny to some, but surely not to the passengers of one local bus. Bizarre footage shared on social media shows them covering in snow while traveling to their destination, with a thick layer of snow on the floor of the vehicle. People also seem to be enduring a strong wind on the bus, with the whole scene resembling a blizzard from an apocalyptic Hollywood blockbuster.

The Norilsk mayor’s office confirmed the authenticity of the clip, saying that the incident occurred on Monday and was caused by a broken ventilation window during a storm with winds of up to 30 meters per second.

RT
“Rainy Taxi” at the Salvador Dali Theatre-Museum in the Catalan city of Figueres. © Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin

Commenters on social media pointed out that it wasn’t the first time that such an incident had occurred, and this seems plausible judging by how calmly the passengers reacted to the inconvenience.

Also on rt.com ARTIFICIAL snow and Christmas trees in pots – did you ever imagine Russian winter holidays looking like THIS?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies