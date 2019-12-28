 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

ARTIFICIAL snow and Christmas trees in pots – did you ever imagine Russian winter holidays looking like THIS?

28 Dec, 2019 13:18
Get short URL
ARTIFICIAL snow and Christmas trees in pots – did you ever imagine Russian winter holidays looking like THIS?
© zaryadye.official / Instagram
As a snowless Moscow winter defies the image of the traditional Russian-style holiday season, piles of artificial snow have been brought to a central park in a last-ditch effort to raise local citizens' spirits.

With temperatures of just -1 Celsius (33 Fahrenheit) on the streets of the Russian capital on Saturday, artificial snow had to be imported for a Christmas market at the Zaryadye Park, which is adjacent to the iconic Red Square and the Kremlin.

The snow was piled up near spruces that were brought in from Siberia and installed outside the booths, which sell things like traditional Russian fur hats, handmade souvenirs and Christmas decorations. The market will stay open until early January, when Orthodox Christmas is celebrated in Russia.

The unusual stunt sparked jokes about “the sole snow pile in Moscow” on social media.

“The things some won’t do for holiday cheers,” a Twitter user wrote. Another said that “an artificial winter has come to Zaryadye.”

Moscow is experiencing its warmest winter since the 1880s. Meteorologists believe the weather has been affected by cyclones in the Atlantic.

Also on rt.com Holiday lights: 200 motorists unite to create a massive New Year tree replica in southern Russia (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies