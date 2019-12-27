 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI’s Review of 2019 - Part 3: Impeachment strikes and protests in season worldwide (VIDEO)

27 Dec, 2019 11:10
2019 hurtled to a conclusion with the Democrats finally plucking up the courage to impeach Donald Trump in the US, while protests raged around the world.

From Latin America to Europe to the Middle East, autumn 2019 saw angry crowds hitting the streets to express their anger at useless leaders.

Here’s ICYMI’s review of 2019 - Part 3.

