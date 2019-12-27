ICYMI’s Review of 2019 - Part 3: Impeachment strikes and protests in season worldwide (VIDEO)

Follow RT on

2019 hurtled to a conclusion with the Democrats finally plucking up the courage to impeach Donald Trump in the US, while protests raged around the world.

From Latin America to Europe to the Middle East, autumn 2019 saw angry crowds hitting the streets to express their anger at useless leaders. Here’s ICYMI’s review of 2019 - Part 3. For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.