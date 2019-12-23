Holiday lights: 200 motorists unite to create a massive New Year tree replica in southern Russia (VIDEO)

Many regions in Russia are going through an abnormal winter with no snow, so all means are good to create a holiday mood. The drivers parked their cars in the shape of a New Year tree and filmed their flashmod with a drone.

More than 200 motorists joined the after dark action in the southern city of Stavropol earlier this week. The car on the tip of the formation was first to turn the lights on, with the others following to create an illuminating New Year tree.

It was so massive – occupying a whole parking lot – that birds eye view was needed to observe it in its full glory. And this is where a drone really helped.

Also on rt.com Bikini skiing: Thousands strip off on Sochi slopes to enter Guinness Book of Records (PHOTOS)

A dry winter may be acceptable for Stavropol due to its location on the map, but for the Muscovites, who have got used to different weather, it’s a true horror.

It was raining in the capital on Monday, with the temperatures reaching six degrees Celsius.

The meteorologists expect this December to become the warmest and least snowy since records began. The average daily temperature never fell below zero degrees Celsius this month, which ruins the New Year and Christmas fairytale for the locals, both small and not-so-small. Winter holidays are just unimaginable for them without making a snowman, playing snowballs, sledding and other snow-related fun.

Just for reference, this is how a proper winter in Moscow should look like:

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!