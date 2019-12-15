 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian warship tracks US destroyer as it arrives in Black Sea

15 Dec, 2019 21:41
Russian warship tracks US destroyer as it arrives in Black Sea
US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS. © Reuters / Ross Justin Stumberg
As the US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Ross entered the Black Sea on Sunday, Russia sent its small missile ship Vyshny Volochek to survey its actions. It’s the eighth US Navy vessel to arrive in the region this year.

USS Ross has carried out several missions in the Black Sea since the spike in tensions between Moscow and Washington after Crimea’s reunification with Russia and the breakout of the Ukrainian conflict in 2014.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer made headlines in 2015 after Russian Su-24 jets were scrambled to warn off the American ship, which was acting “provocatively and aggressively” near Russian territorial waters.

The last time Vyshny Volochek was sent to monitor an American warship was mid-October, when it joined two other Russian vessels to track an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter.

Project 21631 Vyshniy Volochek small missile handed over to Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol in 2018. © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko

Washington insists that its naval missions in the Black Sea are carried out in line with the international law on a rotational basis. It says their aim is to support freedom of navigation and reassure NATO allies in view of the so-called “Russian threat.”

Moscow believes the American military has nothing to do in the region, with the presence of the US Navy only adding to tensions and increasing the risk of incidents, which in the worst-case scenario can provoke a military conflict in Europe.

