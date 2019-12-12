Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov seen covered in smoke in FIRST VIDEO

Firefighters have rushed to tackle a blaze which is raging aboard Russia’s sole aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov. Fire started during repair work and rapidly spread along the deck.

A short video, which has been circulating on social media, shows a team of firefighters with walkie-talkies on the snowy pier in the Barents Sea port city of Murmansk where the burning ship is docked.

Greyish smoke is seen billowing from the vessel's deck. A fire truck and an ambulance van are also present at the scene.

Earlier, a short video surfaced which showed plumes of smoke erupting from the ship, before the sun had risen.

The fire was sparked by welding during routine repairs and maintenance, then quickly spread to ignite diesel fuel, according to the shipyard.

The Northern Fleet confirmed that two servicemen were injured. Local media, meanwhile, reported that six people were injured and two are missing.

