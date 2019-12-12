 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov seen covered in smoke in FIRST VIDEO

12 Dec, 2019 11:28
Get short URL
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov seen covered in smoke in FIRST VIDEO
FILE PHOTO Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov docked in Murmansk, Russia. © Pavel Lvov / Sputnik
Firefighters have rushed to tackle a blaze which is raging aboard Russia’s sole aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov. Fire started during repair work and rapidly spread along the deck.

A short video, which has been circulating on social media, shows a team of firefighters with walkie-talkies on the snowy pier in the Barents Sea port city of Murmansk where the burning ship is docked.

Greyish smoke is seen billowing from the vessel's deck. A fire truck and an ambulance van are also present at the scene.

Earlier, a short video surfaced which showed plumes of smoke erupting from the ship, before the sun had risen.

The fire was sparked by welding during routine repairs and maintenance, then quickly spread to ignite diesel fuel, according to the shipyard.

The Northern Fleet confirmed that two servicemen were injured. Local media, meanwhile, reported that six people were injured and two are missing.

Also on rt.com Fire breaks out on Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, 2 people reportedly unaccounted for

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies