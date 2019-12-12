Fire breaks out on Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, 1 person unaccounted for

A blaze that broke out during repair works aboard the Russian Navy’s sole aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, has now spread to 600 square meters. Eight people have been rescued and one person is currently listed as missing.

The ship caught fire during repairs while docked at the Barents Sea port of Murmansk. Fuel is reportedly burning aboard the ship.

The blaze was sparked by welding, after which the fire spread to a space of 600 square meters (6,460 square feet), an emergency services source said.

В Мурманске произошел пожар на авианосце «Адмирал Кузнецов» Крейсер загорелся во время ремонтных работ. pic.twitter.com/Dk8uTRE9wo — Актуальная Россия (@RussiaActually) December 12, 2019

Firefighters are battling the blaze, which started in the first power section of the vessel.

Eight people have been rescued from the burning vessel, while one person is missing, the source said.

