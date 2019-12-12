 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fire breaks out on Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, 1 person unaccounted for

12 Dec, 2019 08:02
FILE PHOTO Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov docked in Murmansk, Russia. © Pavel Lvov / Sputnik
A blaze that broke out during repair works aboard the Russian Navy’s sole aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, has now spread to 600 square meters. Eight people have been rescued and one person is currently listed as missing.

The ship caught fire during repairs while docked at the Barents Sea port of Murmansk. Fuel is reportedly burning aboard the ship.

The blaze was sparked by welding, after which the fire spread to a space of 600 square meters (6,460 square feet), an emergency services source said.

Firefighters are battling the blaze, which started in the first power section of the vessel.

Eight people have been rescued from the burning vessel, while one person is missing, the source said.

