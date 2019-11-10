Artificial Intelligence is the key to fight excessive bureaucracy, but it has to be regulated – Putin

Artificial Intelligence could help reduce red tape and make public administration more transparent and effective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, noting that regulations to protect human privacy from AI are needed too.

He shared his vision of how AI can become handy for the government at a conference in Moscow called ‘Artificial Intelligence Journey’, which brought together 5,000 people, including representatives of over 1,000 companies working in the AI sphere.

“AI technologies make it possible to get rid of the inertia and sluggishness of the bureaucratic machine to radically increase the transparency and efficiency of the administrative procedures,” he said, adding that it could allow people to see “what the authorities are doing and what they are motivated by when taking certain decisions.”

Russia’s red tape – and vast army of state and regional bureaucrats – have been quite an issue for the country for decades. The situation seems to have improved recently, as citizen-state interactions are done through computers more often.

For AI to be more efficient, Putin said, it has to have wider access to various data – but there’s a fine line between that and privacy rights, which must be protected.

Noting that the “unnecessary hurdles” impeding the development of AI must be lifted, Putin said this should not be allowed to chip away at people’s rights or interests.

In general, AI developers should always have a clear goal in mind regarding why they are making it, he said. “Technology must not be invented for its own sake,” and researchers must harness AI in such a way so it serves humankind, helping people to ensure sustainable development and to improve the quality of life, the president added.

Because people are the supreme value.

“And we shall proceed from that, as will the Russian state, so will the professional community, I hope,” he said.

