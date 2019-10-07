 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
We need a bigger crane! WATCH runaway truck crane plunge into river in St. Petersburg (CCTV VIDEO)

7 Oct, 2019 02:57 / Updated 1 second ago
We need a bigger crane! WATCH runaway truck crane plunge into river in St. Petersburg (CCTV VIDEO)
©  YouTube / Антон Климов
The driver of the massive truck crane which crashed thought the river bank railing and dived into water in St. Petersburg over the weekend will probably never ever again forget to put handbrake on.

The hapless man left his vehicle just for a couple of seconds, to readjust a rear-view mirror, like a responsible driver. It was enough though for the heavy truck to start inching forward, gaining more and more speed.

The crane was captured by CCTV camera rolling out from the side street towards its imminent doom, while the driver is desperately trying to stop it. Luckily no one was hurt, as most of the city was still sleeping when the incident happened around 7am Saturday morning.

Reinforcements had to be called in – in the form of an even heavier crane – to pull it out of the water, which took several hours, providing locals and visitors of St. Petersburg plenty of time to take selfies.

