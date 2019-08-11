3 injured as Tesla goes up in flames & explodes on Moscow freeway (VIDEOS)

A father and two kids suffered serious injuries after their Tesla S crashed into a tow truck on a freeway and caught fire, due to an alleged autopilot malfunction. The violently burning and exploding car was caught on videos.

The electric car, fully engulfed in flames, was captured on video by shocked oncoming drivers. One of them even caught the moment the burning vehicle was further ripped apart by several violent blasts.

The accident in the middle of Moscow’s Ring Road on Saturday evening happened after Tesla Model S smashed into a broken down car. While there was no official confirmation, initial reports blamed the autopilot system that allegedly failed to recognize a static tow truck that was servicing the vehicle.

Following the impact, the Tesla caught fire, while the three people inside – a 41-year-old businessman and two of his children – were rushed to a hospital in severe condition. The man reportedly suffered a concussion and a leg fracture, while the children suffered cervical spine and chest injuries.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!