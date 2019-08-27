WATCH world’s most powerful mortar fire in slow motion during drill in Russia

A new video shows Russian nuclear-capable self-propelled 2S4 Tyulpan (‘Tulip’) mortars firing in slow motion at a military exercise. The weapon’s insane caliber makes it the most powerful of its kind.

The footage, released by the Zvezda TV channel on Monday, shows soldiers loading shells into the mortar during a drill in Tambov Region in western Russia. A battery of Tyulpans is later seen firing from a position in the wooded area.

The weapon’s ability to shoot destructive 240mm shells makes it the largest-caliber mortar system in the world today. It can discharge high-explosive and armor-piercing shells, and can be loaded with nuclear munitions as well.

Designed in the Soviet era, the mortar is currently undergoing modernization, which is expected to be completed by 2020.

