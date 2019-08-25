 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump’s only regret over trade war with China is that... he didn’t ‘raise tariffs HIGHER'

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 11:51 Edited time: 25 Aug, 2019 12:05
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he attends a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. © REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The White House says Donald Trump’s words were absolutely misinterpreted when he said he’d had second thoughts about the ongoing trade war with Beijing. The only thing Trump regrets is that he didn’t hike up the tariff rates more.

Trump told members of the press earlier on Sunday that he “has second thoughts about everything” after being asked if he had reservations about the trade war with China. The media, however, misinterpreted his answer, according to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

“President Trump responded in the affirmative because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher,” Grisham wrote in a statement.

The US president’s enthusiasm for economic warfare is not shared by all of Washington’s allies. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson put forward a carefully worded critique of Trump’s approach during a working meeting with the US leader on Sunday, stating that the UK was in favor of “trade peace” and preferred free trade over tariffs.

