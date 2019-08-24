WATCH Russian nuclear-powered sub test-fire ballistic missile in high seas

A Russian strategic submarine was filmed launching an unarmed ballistic missile as part of a drill in which the Navy tested the vessel’s ability to hit mock targets from thousands of kilometers away.

Spectacular footage released by the Defense Ministry shows the Yuri Dolgorukiy, a Borei-class ballistic missile submarine, traversing the waters of the Barents Sea. The sub dives to periscope depth to fire its weapon – a liquid-fueled Bulava (mace) missile from a submerged position.

Another submarine, the older-generation Tula, fired a similar projectile called a Sineva (dark blue). Both missiles successfully struck their targets in Arkhangelsk Region and Kamchatka, the military confirmed.

