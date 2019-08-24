 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Russian nuclear-powered sub test-fire ballistic missile in high seas

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 13:41
WATCH Russian nuclear-powered sub test-fire ballistic missile in high seas
A Russian strategic submarine was filmed launching an unarmed ballistic missile as part of a drill in which the Navy tested the vessel’s ability to hit mock targets from thousands of kilometers away.

Spectacular footage released by the Defense Ministry shows the Yuri Dolgorukiy, a Borei-class ballistic missile submarine, traversing the waters of the Barents Sea. The sub dives to periscope depth to fire its weapon – a liquid-fueled Bulava (mace) missile from a submerged position.

Another submarine, the older-generation Tula, fired a similar projectile called a Sineva (dark blue). Both missiles successfully struck their targets in Arkhangelsk Region and Kamchatka, the military confirmed.

