Young cancer victim’s idea for kindness lives on as people leave coins for needy at bus stops

Some 49 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine have joined a flash mob in memory of a 10-year-old girl who died of cancer. They left coins stuck to notes at bus stops for those who don’t have money to get home.

Sonya Rybina succumbed to cancer in January. She wasn’t thinking about herself in her final months, however, and instead was focused on others who find themselves in difficult situations.

Sonya’s idea of leaving coins for the needy at bus stops and train stations was shared by a St. Petersburg charity on social media, and it touched the hearts of many people.

Notes containing messages with loose change attached have since been popping up in many cities and towns, just as the little girl had envisaged.

“If you need help and don’t have enough money to use public transport – take a coin! And let this world be a kinder place!” they read.

“Sonya is gone, but her dream lives on,” the charity behind the flash mob wrote on Russia’s VK social network. “It’s really not about people having a chance to pick up a coin for transportation needs. The main thing is that Sonya’s dream makes all of us a bit better.”

