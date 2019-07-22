 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russians turn flooded streets into Riviera with boats & airbeds (VIDEOS)

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 09:23 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 09:57
© Instagram / Natalyzherikova
Some savvy residents of the southern Russian city of Krasnodar did not let the citywide flood caused by torrential rains get them down. Instead, they turned the misfortune into a fun fair.

The rain, which has poured over the city since early Sunday July, 21 has made 30 low-lying streets of the city completely flooded and impassable by nightfall. A number of people, however, decided such trifles should never stop them.

As a result, a variety of videos sprang up on social media, showing locals either lounging in the water on their airbeds or scooping through the streets on boats and paddle-boards.

One person also practiced crawl swimming – where else? – at a supermarket parking lot.

Some did not look quite as cheerful, though – for example, this misfortunate delivery man, trying to battle through the floodwaters on his bicycle.

Or this woman – walking barefoot almost knee-deep in the rainwater.

So far, the water level in some parts of the city has reached 20 centimeters.
But that’s not all for Krasnodar: Russia’s EMERCOM has issued a storm warning for July 21 and 22, with “heavy rains, heavy showers combined with thunderstorms, hail and squall winds” expected.

