WATCH LIVE: ISS mission blasting off into space from Baikonur Cosmodrome

Russia’s Soyuz MS-13 rocket took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, carrying the three crew members of the Expedition 60-61 to the International Space Station (ISS).

The new expedition consists of veteran Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Skvortsov, experienced Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, and US astronaut Andrew Morgan, for whom it will be the first space flight.



Skvortsov will fly to the ISS for the third time. The cosmonaut, who was awarded the ‘Hero of Russia’ honorary title, has spent more than 345 days in orbit and performed two spacewalks which lasted around 12 hours in total.

His Italian colleague also has two spacewalks behind him, lasting about seven and a half hours in total.

The new crew will join two US astronauts, Christina Hammock Koch and Nick Hague, as well as Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin, on board the ISS. The Soyuz rocket is expected to dock at the space station in about six hours.

