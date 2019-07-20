 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

WATCH LIVE: ISS mission blasting off into space from Baikonur Cosmodrome

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 16:28 Edited time: 20 Jul, 2019 16:38
Get short URL
WATCH LIVE: ISS mission blasting off into space from Baikonur Cosmodrome
©  Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via REUTERS
Russia’s Soyuz MS-13 rocket took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, carrying the three crew members of the Expedition 60-61 to the International Space Station (ISS).

The new expedition consists of veteran Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Skvortsov, experienced Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, and US astronaut Andrew Morgan, for whom it will be the first space flight.

Skvortsov will fly to the ISS for the third time. The cosmonaut, who was awarded the ‘Hero of Russia’ honorary title, has spent more than 345 days in orbit and performed two spacewalks which lasted around 12 hours in total.

His Italian colleague also has two spacewalks behind him, lasting about seven and a half hours in total.

The new crew will join two US astronauts, Christina Hammock Koch and Nick Hague, as well as Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin, on board the ISS. The Soyuz rocket is expected to dock at the space station in about six hours.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies