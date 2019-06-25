Soyuz brings Space Station Expedition 59 back to Earth (VIDEOS)

Three Expedition 59 crew members have safely returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz spacecraft after spending more than six months at the International Space Station.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques and NASA astronaut Anne McClain landed on the steppes of Kazakhstan on Friday morning, roughly three and a half hours after departing the ISS onboard the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft.

During their 204 days in space, the expedition conducted a number of experiments ranging from in-orbit radiation detection to plant growth in microgravity.

#СоюзМС11: к моменту достижения высоты в 10,7 км скорость спускаемого аппарата падает до 800 км/ч. Для ее дальнейшего уменьшения начинают раскрываться парашюты

//#SoyuzMS11: parachute release command pic.twitter.com/AS354eCb7I — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) June 25, 2019

📍 There’s no place like home! Mission teams confirmed that @AstroAnnimal and two of her crewmates landed safely at 10:47pm ET after spending 204 days in space conducting science and maintenance aboard the @Space_Station. Coverage continues: https://t.co/ZuxLDtzW9cpic.twitter.com/YC9UzBpRC1 — NASA (@NASA) June 25, 2019

This marks the end of @AstroAnnimal's first spaceflight.👩‍🚀 She was selected as a member of @NASA_Astronauts in 2013. Get to know her beyond the spacesuit: https://t.co/AfRc9hYnIypic.twitter.com/pJNEwbJPZ1 — NASA (@NASA) June 25, 2019

Expedition 60 commanders Alexey Ovchinin, NASA flight engineer Nick Hague and Christina Koch will now assume leadership of the International Space Station.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!