Soyuz brings Space Station Expedition 59 back to Earth (VIDEOS)

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 03:22
Soyuz MS-11 Spacecraft carrying three Expedition 59 crewmembers © NASA
Three Expedition 59 crew members have safely returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz spacecraft after spending more than six months at the International Space Station.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques and NASA astronaut Anne McClain landed on the steppes of Kazakhstan on Friday morning, roughly three and a half hours after departing the ISS onboard the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft.

During their 204 days in space, the expedition conducted a number of experiments ranging from in-orbit radiation detection to plant growth in microgravity.

Expedition 60 commanders Alexey Ovchinin, NASA flight engineer Nick Hague and Christina Koch will now assume leadership of the International Space Station.

