Court puts Russian journalist charged with drug dealing under house arrest

A Moscow court has placed journalist Ivan Golunov under two-month house arrest, siding with his defense. The journalist stands accused of possessing illegal drugs with intent to supply, yet rejects all the allegations.

The journalist appeared before a crowded Moscow court on Saturday evening. Looking distraught and tearing up, he thanked his supporters before the hearings started. “I never thought I’d be present at my own funeral,” he said, adding that the process felt “like the movies” to him.

Dozens of Golunov’s supporters and fellow journalists gathered outside the courthouse, chanting “Shame!” The police had to hold the doors and push some people away as they tried to enter the building.

The crowd of supporters later celebrated when the court announced its decision.

A person can be detained for no more than 48 hours without being formally charged with a crime in Russia. As two days have already passed since Golunov’s detention, the prosecution asked the court to arrest him for two months. The defense, meanwhile, argued that he should be placed under house arrest instead.

Also on rt.com Russian journalist taken to hospital after being charged with drug dealing

An investigative reporter for the Latvia-based Russian-English news website Meduza, Golunov was detained by police earlier this week and charged with possession and intent to sell drugs. If proven guilty, the journalist could face 10 to 20 years in jail.

The police said that they found five packages of the illegal substance mephedrone in his backpack, and other drugs in his apartment, including cocaine. During the hearing on Saturday, the defense argued that the drugs in question may have been planted by police.

Golunov denied all charges, saying that he “has nothing to do with drugs, and never took drugs himself.” He also promised to cooperate with the investigation.

The man’s lawyer earlier said that the suspect was beaten by police while in custody. He was later taken to hospital after health complaints. The doctors confirmed that Golunov had a bruise on his back and a black eye but discovered no other injuries.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!