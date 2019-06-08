Russian journalist taken to hospital after being charged with drug dealing

Ivan Golunov, a Russian investigative journalist, has been charged with dealing illegal drugs, an accusation that his supporters say is based on a set-up. He was later taken to hospital after health complaints.

Golunov, who works for the Latvian-based Russian-English news website Meduza, was detained by police on Thursday. Police said they found drugs on him and at his apartment. On Saturday he was officially charged with possession with intent to sell, a crime that is punished by a jail term of 10 to 20 years under the Russian penal code.

His employer says Golunov is being persecuted for his investigative journalism. His lawyer said the journalist alleged that police harassed him while he was in custody. There are reports that he suffered a concussion. On Saturday, he was taken to hospital for examination after health complaints, police reported.

A Moscow court is reviewing his case, with the prosecution reportedly planning to ask for a 72 hour extension to his preliminary detention.

The arrest sparked a wave of criticism, with dozens of Russian journalists and public figures voicing their concern for Golunov. There were also protest demonstrations staged in Moscow by his supporters. Several international organizations, including the OSCE, criticized the development and called on Russia to ensure that the rule of law is strictly observed in the case.

