Russian investigative journalist detained in Moscow, charged with drug trafficking

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 14:09 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 14:10
©  Facebook/Иван Голунов
Moscow police detained an anti-corruption journalist for alleged drug offenses. The reporter’s lawyer and employer maintain he was set up.

Five packages containing the illegal substance mephedrone were found in the journalist’s backpack as police stopped Ivan Golunov in central Moscow on Thursday. More drugs and scales were discovered during a further search at his apartment, police said in a statement providing photo evidence of the seizure.

Meanwhile, the journalist’s lawyer suggested police have planted drugs on his client in an attempt to frame him, according to local media. He claimed officials refused to take samples of the man’s fingernails to find out whether he had touched the drugs. Signs of beatings were seen on the journalist’s head, the lawyer said.

Golunov who has been working for several high-profile Russian media outlets is mostly known for his investigative reporting on corruption. His current employer, the news website Meduza issued a statement claiming that their staff writer is innocent. The media outlet editors alleged that the journalist is persecuted for his reporting and pledged to defend him “by any available means.”

Police have opened a criminal case against Golunov. A Moscow district court will decide on his bail conditions later on Friday or Saturday.

