City Hall horror: Russian man stabs bystander with AXE after failing to meet mayor (VIDEO)

A man, known for his attempt to reach Japan on a self-made raft, has again been detained in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia – this time for wounding a City Hall visitor with an axe after being denied a meeting with the mayor.

Alexander Konovalov, 31, apparently was so frustrated during his visit to the mayor’s office that he stabbed a complete stranger with an axe. The man, who according to local media is suffering from mental health issues, demanded an immediate meeting with the mayor. His request was denied and he was asked to make an appointment instead.

A seemingly trivial event eventually led to a bloody rampage, seconds after the angry man stepped away from the reception desk.

CCTV footage posted online shows the visitor pulling out an axe and hitting a person sitting on a chair beside the entrance. The shocked victim tries to escape but the offender gets hold of him again. A few seconds later several people rushed to the scene and pulled the men apart.

Южно-Сахалинск

С топором на мэрию pic.twitter.com/03nnp63tdy — Шаден (@ShadenFM) June 3, 2019

A picture taken in the aftermath of the skirmish shows the attacker lying on the floor with his arms behind his back. Multiple blood stains are visible on the floor around him. A separate shot captured an axe and a knife which he used for the assault.

The city hall’s employees reportedly apprehended the culprit themselves. The victim, who suffered at least five wounds, was taken to a local hospital.

Also on rt.com Bar guests in Russia narrowly escape CHAINSAW MASSACRE as man tries to cut them into pieces (VIDEO)

Police have opened a criminal case against Konovalov. In 2018, he grabbed headlines with his attempt to get to Japan on a self-made raft. However, he was detained by a border guard and fined for violating border regulations.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!