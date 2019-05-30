 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spacewalking pioneer Alexey Leonov celebrates 85th birthday (PHOTOS)

Published time: 30 May, 2019 09:54 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 09:55
Alexey Leonov celebrated his birthday on Thursday, FILE PHOTO: © Getty Images / Ben Pruchnie
World-famous Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, who pioneered the now ubiquitous spacewalk and became an icon of space exploration, celebrated his 85th birthday while recovering from surgery on his leg Thursday.
Leonov in uniform in 1965. © Global Look Press
Born on May 30, 1934 in Listvyanka, West Siberia, the retired cosmonaut, Air Force Major general, writer, and artist carved out an illustrious career exploring space and pushing the boundaries of human achievement.

Leonov and Valentina Tereshkova (L-R) at the funeral of Russia's former prime minister Yevgeny Primakov. © Pavelbednyakov

On March 18, 1965, he became the first human being to ever step out of a spacecraft into the void of open space, carrying out the world’s first extravehicular activity (EVA) by exiting the Voskhod 2 for a full 12-minute spacewalk.

Leonov (C) with astronauts Donald K Slayton (L) and Vance D Brand, during the Apollo docking mission on July 28, 1975. © Reuters
He also commanded the Soviet half of the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975, in which the Soyuz capsule docked with the American Apollo capsule for two days in space, in the first joint space mission between the two superpowers.

Leonov at a World War II commemoration in 2015. © Kremlin

He retired from service in 1992.

