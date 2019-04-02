Horrific hammer attack on parked car causes outrage (VIDEO)

An attempt to impress some online followers has backfired for a Siberian man, who now faces hooliganism charges after filming himself smashing up a car with a hammer.

The footage, posted on social media, shows a man wearing Khabib-style papakha hat getting out of his vehicle and complaining in a heavy Russian accent about a car that has been left in street, holding up traffic. The man then asks onlookers if they know who owns the car.

Things escalated when the infuriated driver grabbed a sledgehammer from his trunk and proceeded to smash up the car. The young man didn’t stop until he broke all the windows and caused significant damage to the body of the vehicle. All of this was witnessed by several horrified bystanders, though nobody tried to stop him.

According to media reports, the man was identified as a local prankster, known for destroying cars live on the Internet while parodying a thick North Caucasian accent. However, authorities haven't appreciated his humor and launched a criminal investigation, classing the incident as an act of hooliganism with the use of arms. The man has already pleaded guilty and could face up to five years in jail.

