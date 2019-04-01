Virtual duel of two Instagram users led to stripping dance in front of Lenin’s tomb (PHOTOS)

Tourists in Red Square were left baffled after witnessing a swimsuit-clad woman performing a bizarre dance – all in the name of settling a bet with a fellow Instagram blogger.

The footage uploaded on the Internet on Saturday shows two girls casually walking through Red Square, when suddenly one takes off her coat and begins parading around in a bathing suit, before dancing around and waving her arms. Meanwhile, the other woman joins the impromptu performance as she squats up and down, playing an imaginary pipe.

Popular blogger Alexandra Mitroshina possibly had no intention of shocking the passers-by but the footage of a girl dancing half-naked in front of the Kremlin wall just couldn’t be left unnoticed.

Red Square, which witnessed both Tsar-era public executions and the military parades of the Soviet-era, still bears much of symbolic meaning. During the USSR years, it was a highly secure place, impossible to be reached unnoticed for an ordinary citizen.

With more than a million followers on Instagram, Alexandra Mitroshina is clearly able to make some waves.

The provocative, yet not especially creative, performance lasted for just a few seconds as both women rushed to get dressed and leave the scene before being spotted by a police officer. According to Russian law, both could be charged with up to 15 days in detention for violating public order.

Although still being Russia’s principal square and a host to military parades, in recent times Red Square has become a much more relaxed place where anybody can take a stroll. But it remains an attractive spot for all those looking to announce their political views or to simply gain any sort of public attention.

Back in 2013, shock artist Pyotr Pavlensky nailed his genitals to the cobblestone of Red Square in protest, as he explained, against the “repressive legal system.”

