Moscow airport police detain NAKED man who tried to board plane (VIDEOS)

A man was filmed trying to board a plane to Crimea in a Moscow airport after stripping in public. He stood in the line for the ticket check fully nude, before bewildered police detained him.

At first, it seemed like a typical Saturday at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. Passengers were lining up near the jet bridge to board a plane for the city of Simferopol in Crimea. But one man clearly stood out.

Footage from the scene shows the man getting in line stark naked. Covering his private parts, he calmly waited for his turn as others passed through the final check. It was not clear what the man had in mind, but he crossed himself several times as the line moved forward.

During the entire process, the naked man acted as if nothing were amiss. Other passengers didn’t pay much attention to him either, apart from giggling.

According to one witness, the man explained his stunt by saying that “clothes make body aerodynamics worse” so “it’s easier to fly” nude.

The man was later detained by police and is set to be examined for his mental condition.

The airliner, whose aircraft he attempted to board, told local media that the individual undressed in public and ran past its staff. “He failed to reach the plane,” the company’s spokesperson said.

Not a lot is known about his identity, except that police say he is 38 years old and was born in Siberia.

