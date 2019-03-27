ICYMI: Will Baby Brexit arrive on time? Anxiety grows as it faces delay or hard delivery (VIDEO)

Little Baby Brexit has found itself in a precarious situation. It was expected to arrive on March 29, but doctors at Westminster say there’re complications, which could cause a delay, a hard delivery – or even a miscarriage.

With just two days to go until the March 29 deadline, the public are keen to know when and how the much-awaited Brexit is going to be delivered. The mother has been experiencing substantial difficulties: high blood pressure, morning sickness, and everything she tries to get through keeps getting regurgitated.

It has come so far, some are calling for the baby to stay where it is.

So what does the future hold? Will it be a hard or a soft delivery? Polly Boyko of RT’s Brexit Baby Watch has more.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.