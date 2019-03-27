Russia must get out of Venezuela, all options open - Trump
HomeUK News

#ICYMI: Will Baby Brexit arrive on time? Anxiety grows as it faces delay or hard delivery (VIDEO)

Published time: 27 Mar, 2019 14:33 Edited time: 27 Mar, 2019 14:34
Get short URL
#ICYMI: Will Baby Brexit arrive on time? Anxiety grows as it faces delay or hard delivery (VIDEO)
© RT
Little Baby Brexit has found itself in a precarious situation. It was expected to arrive on March 29, but doctors at Westminster say there’re complications, which could cause a delay, a hard delivery – or even a miscarriage.

With just two days to go until the March 29 deadline, the public are keen to know when and how the much-awaited Brexit is going to be delivered. The mother has been experiencing substantial difficulties: high blood pressure, morning sickness, and everything she tries to get through keeps getting regurgitated.

It has come so far, some are calling for the baby to stay where it is.

So what does the future hold? Will it be a hard or a soft delivery? Polly Boyko of RT’s Brexit Baby Watch has more.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies