Debt collector posts child porn online to pressure borrower

The only man who sticks closer in adversity than a friend is a creditor, but some go too far. One debt collector from Russia’s Far East used images of a debtor’s child to create a pornographic collage in a bid to make him pay.

After a resident of the city of Khabarovsk failed to pay back a loan of 18,000 rubles ($280), the credit company began pressuring him and his family with calls and text messages, threatening to expose private information. Within months, the debt had multiplied and reached $3,000.

Also on rt.com Court orders mother of slain model PAY UP to her MURDERER HUSBAND

When these methods didn’t work, the debt collector – who was motivated by the promise of a performance-related bonus – went even further to make the borrower pay. He made a pornographic photo collage using pictures of the debtor’s young daughter that he had found on social media, and posted it online.

However, internet anonymity didn’t work for the debt collector. A few months later, he was arrested by police and is now facing between three and 10 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!