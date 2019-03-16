A meteor? Glowing object filmed falling in Siberian sky (VIDEO)

A shining object was captured descending from the sky on a dash cam video in Russia’s remote north. A witness claims it was a meteor, but authorities say the location of the incident is too far away to investigate

Another eyewitness told local journalists that it became “light and warm” during the incident on Friday evening near the village of Tura in the Evenk Autonomous Territory.

However, the celestial body is unlikely to grab international headlines like the exploding Chelyabinsk meteor did in 2013.

A local dispatch service told RIA-Novosti that “it’s impossible tell what the shining object was. It might’ve been a meteor or something else.”

There are also no plans to inspect the alleged crash site as it is “located in a remote hard to reach area,” the dispatch service added, saying that the event didn’t cause any destruction on the ground.

A leading research associate at the Krasnoyarsk Physics Institute, Sergey Karpov, told the Yenisei broadcaster that it was likely a very small splinter of a meteor, less than 10 cm in diameter.

Some online commentators also suggested that the footage showed nothing but a pistol flare light, filmed at a good angle.

