WATCH 'Putin's cars' race & drift in snowy Russian fields

New Russian luxury armored cars, the Aurus sedans, were taken for a spin during an annual event staged by the presidential driving team. The black cars, lights flashing, raced in snowy fields outside Moscow.

The event is a competition between the most skilled drivers of the Federal Guard Service (FSO), who are tasked with protecting Russia's top politicians, including President Vladimir Putin. The drivers show off their skills, drifting in the snowy terrain, taking sharp turns and in general letting go after the rest of the year spent driving carefully with high-profile passengers in the back.

Among other special bulletproof vehicles, two Aurus-brand cars were spotted at the event. These are the sedans used by Putin's guards – the limo that carries the top man himself did not appear at the competition.

The Russian-made Aruruses joined the presidential stable last year, and Putin has been showing off his limo on domestic and foreign high-profile trips since then.

The car has been designed specifically to meet the needs of Russia's top leadership – in terms of protection and reliability – yet it is about to hit the market for the general – sufficiently well-off – public. Earlier this week, that dealers of the Aurus brand began taking preorders – both for the car's sedan and limo variants.

