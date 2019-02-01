Top test-drive: WATCH ‘Putin’s limo’ brave freezing temperatures in Siberia

Russian Aurus Senat limos – similar to the one from President Vladimir Putin’s cortege – have featured on the roads of a Siberian city, in extremely low temperatures of about minus 50 degrees.

Video of the VIP cars went viral as citizens of Noyabrsk decided that it was actually Putin’s cortege driving through the streets.

The myth was quickly debunked as it was later reported that limousines were taken to Siberia for a test-drive in the harsh weather conditions.

The Aurus Senat limousine is among top-class cars of its kind and is expected to enter serial production in the near future. It was named after one of the Kremlin’s towers.

Also on rt.com Making Aurus: New VIDEO shows how Putin’s new car went from drawing board to Red Square

The car made its debut during Putin’s inauguration ceremony in May 2018. The new line was developed as part of a project called Kortezh (“motorcade” in Russian). In addition to the limousine, the Aurus includes a sedan, also called Senat, as well as a minivan named Arsenal, and a 4x4 car called Komendant.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!