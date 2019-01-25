Blast in high-rise shopping mall in Changchun, China - social media reports
Making Aurus: New VIDEO shows how Putin’s new car went from drawing board to Red Square

Published time: 25 Jan, 2019 08:08
FILE PHOTO. An Aurus sedan of Vladimir Putin's motorcade. ©Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
The ministry behind Aurus, a new brand of automobiles created for Russian officials from the president down, has published a video showing how it was developed.

The Aurus limousine was first unveiled to the public last May when it was used by President Vladimir Putin during his inauguration ceremony. But the president’s armored ride is just one part of a line which includes a sedan and a mini-van – currently in the late stages of development.

The video published by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry, the principal contractor in the Aurus project, shows how the vehicle has evolved since its inception in 2013, from drawings to clay models to production lines, and crash testing to the complete product.

