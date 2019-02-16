Witness films university ceiling COLLAPSE in terrifying VIDEO capture no one should ever attempt

Some ballsy bystanders in Russia’s St. Petersburg thought it was a good idea to film the chilling scene of a university ceiling cracking open – but immediately regretted the decision after it collapsed right in front of them.

The video was captured on one of the floors of the Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics University, which saw several of its floors partially collapse on Saturday.

It was quite a close call for several bystanders – students, presumably – who watched and filmed the unfolding disaster. The video shows widening cracks in the ceiling and plaster falling down, while the person behind the camera remains unshaken. Instead, he can be heard discussing the cracks and laughing almost cheerfully.

But the group is then abruptly sent fleeing the scene, as a huge portion of the ceiling caves in with a burst of dust and rubble. It also immediately cuts off electricity in the building – making the whole scene look like it’s straight out of a horror movie.

While the building sustained heavy damage, it appears that, luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

