Over 20 people may be trapped under collapsed floors of university in St. Petersburg – officials
HomeRussia News

Several floors collapse at university in St. Petersburg, people ‘trapped under rubble’

Published time: 16 Feb, 2019 15:26 Edited time: 16 Feb, 2019 15:56
Get short URL
Several floors collapse at university in St. Petersburg, people ‘trapped under rubble’
A university building has partially collapsed in the city of St. Petersburg. It is feared that a number of people may be trapped under the rubble, Russian media reports, citing eyewitnesses and local officials.

The incident occurred at the Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics University on Saturday afternoon, while lectures were in progress. At least 60 people were evacuated from the building following the collapse, a source with the emergency services told TASS.

As many as 21 people may be trapped under the rubble, local administration has said.

Photos from the scene show a gaping hole in the building’s roof. Pictures, believed to have been taken inside the university, show corridors engulfed by a thick plume of dust, with a ceiling badly damaged.

The incident was likely caused by construction works at the building, where the top floors have partially collapsed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies