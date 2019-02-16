Several floors collapse at university in St. Petersburg, people ‘trapped under rubble’

A university building has partially collapsed in the city of St. Petersburg. It is feared that a number of people may be trapped under the rubble, Russian media reports, citing eyewitnesses and local officials.

The incident occurred at the Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics University on Saturday afternoon, while lectures were in progress. At least 60 people were evacuated from the building following the collapse, a source with the emergency services told TASS.

As many as 21 people may be trapped under the rubble, local administration has said.

В университете ИТМО обвалилась крыша и перекрытия 4го и 5го этажей. Работает МЧС. Здание эвакуируется. К слову сегодня учётный день, в корпусе идут занятия. pic.twitter.com/3p98crPaEb — Булка и поребрик (@PiterskayaBulka) February 16, 2019

Photos from the scene show a gaping hole in the building’s roof. Pictures, believed to have been taken inside the university, show corridors engulfed by a thick plume of dust, with a ceiling badly damaged.

В здании ИТМО на Ломоносова рухнула крыша https://t.co/55AFH8HJB8pic.twitter.com/lU7cLixQC1 — Фонтанка. Новости (@fontanka_news) February 16, 2019

The incident was likely caused by construction works at the building, where the top floors have partially collapsed.

