Working out HIGH: Extreme dancer performs atop 16-storey building on SLIPPERY pole (VIDEO)

A fearless pole dancer who seems to be very confident in her ability showed off her impressive skills on the top of a 16-storey building in Moscow as her stomach-churning stunt was being filmed by a drone and GoPro cameras.

Twenty-seven-year-old extreme pole dancer Marina Korzhenevskaya climbed to the top of a building in Voronezh, Russia, in August 2018 but only recently released the incredible footage.

Korzhenevskaya previously performed dangerous stunts on drifting ice in Voronez last April, and on a bridge in Moscow’s Zaryadye park in October. However, while special equipment was installed to secure the pole to the roof of the building, she admitted this performance was her most risky because the pole was slippery due to high levels of humidity that day.

The nerve-racking footage shows Korzhenevskaya climb to the top of the towering building and jump onto the pole like she isn’t one slippery hand away from falling. Several camera angles capture Korzhenevskaya as she performs various maneuvers around the pole, often holding on with just her legs.

