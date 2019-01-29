HomeRussia News

Russian army BLOWS UP massive river jam in spectacular blast VIDEO

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 20:52
Get short URL
Russian army BLOWS UP massive river jam in spectacular blast VIDEO
© Russia’s Defense Ministry
Footage has emerged of a huge explosion caused by the Russian Army in an effort to blow up a massive boulder that was blocking a river.

The video shows the military taking care of a 140-meter-long, 11-meter-deep rock jam that blocked the Bureya River in Russia’s Far East after a landslide – in a way they do the best.

With the energy of some 20 tons of TNT, the fiery explosion hits the ice-bound river, sending gigantic plumes of smoke into the air and making the ground shake.

In all, the operation to tackle the jam required more than 530 people and 6 army helicopters, the military said.

Also on rt.com Russia’a top-notch Avangard hypersonic glider can travel at whopping 30,000km/h – deputy PM

They also deployed the new Russian drone, the Orlan-10, to aid in the task of freeing the river, which has the largest regional hydropower plant with gravity dam built on it.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies