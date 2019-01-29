Russian army BLOWS UP massive river jam in spectacular blast VIDEO

Footage has emerged of a huge explosion caused by the Russian Army in an effort to blow up a massive boulder that was blocking a river.

The video shows the military taking care of a 140-meter-long, 11-meter-deep rock jam that blocked the Bureya River in Russia’s Far East after a landslide – in a way they do the best.

With the energy of some 20 tons of TNT, the fiery explosion hits the ice-bound river, sending gigantic plumes of smoke into the air and making the ground shake.

In all, the operation to tackle the jam required more than 530 people and 6 army helicopters, the military said.

Also on rt.com Russia’a top-notch Avangard hypersonic glider can travel at whopping 30,000km/h – deputy PM

They also deployed the new Russian drone, the Orlan-10, to aid in the task of freeing the river, which has the largest regional hydropower plant with gravity dam built on it.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!