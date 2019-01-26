UNSC should look into US attempts for coup in Venezuela – Russian envoy
Published time: 26 Jan, 2019 14:29 Edited time: 26 Jan, 2019 14:37
The United States are trying to organize a coup in Venezuela and the UN Security councils should look into the threat to Caracas, Russian envoy to the international organization said.

The council gathered on Saturday to discuss the situation in the Latin America country where the opposition leader declared himself the head of Venezuela with the support of US and its allies.

Russia and three other countries voted against the US putting the crisis in Venezuela on the agenda of the Security Council.

