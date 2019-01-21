Apartment block demolished following deadly NYE blast in Magnitogorsk (VIDEO)

A section of a house that was badly damaged by a blast on New Year’s Eve in the Ural city of Magnitogorsk was demolished on Monday morning.

Footage posted online shows the final stage of the demolition process, in which a voice can be heard giving commands that clear the way for the explosion. The video captures a loud clatter as a block of the high-rise building collapses, producing thick clouds of dust.

С каждым разом просмотра становится всё страшнее и страшнее. Тот самый момент сноса подъезда пострадавшего дома от взрыва газа.#магнитогорскpic.twitter.com/yPJCkValDH — 𝐾𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑎 𝐾𝑎𝑓𝑡𝑎𝑦𝑙𝑜𝑣𝑎 (@KatyaKaftaylova) January 21, 2019

A devastating blast rocked the 10-story apartment complex in Magnitogorsk early on December 31, destroying one of its sections and severely damaging another. Some 39 people died in the tragedy. A total of 18 were rescued shortly after the collapse, while six others were recovered alive from the rubble, according to local media.

Officials say the incident was caused by a natural-gas explosion. On January 19, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) claimed responsibility for the blast. Russian investigators have discredited the claim, as no explosives or components have been found at the scene.

The entire building is set to be demolished, as President Vladimir Putin has issued orders for residents to be resettled elsewhere.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!