Museum heist in broad daylight? Kuindzhi painting disappears from Moscow’s Tretyakov gallery

Published time: 27 Jan, 2019 18:02 Edited time: 27 Jan, 2019 18:15
FILE PHOTO Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow Sputnik/Vladimir Fedorenko
A picture by famous Russian painter Arkhip Kuindzhi went missing from a wall in Moscow’s Tretyakov gallery as dozens of visitors were enjoying the exhibit.

The Russian Ministry of Culture confirmed that the painting titled ‘Ai-Petri. Crimea’ is missing and the search is underway.

Witnesses who were in the Tretyakov gallery during the exhibition of Kuindzhi’s works  told local media that at some point they just noticed an empty spot, hooks and a title plate, where the painting used to hang.

A telegram channel ‘Museum Snob’ reported that a man dressed as a museum worker came up to the artwork and took it while everyone was watching.

Police have not released any statements so far, but people leaving the museum were seen being searched.

The 19th century painter Kuindzhi devoted his life to landscapes and was praised for depicting light and its effects.

