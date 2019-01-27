Museum heist in broad daylight? Kuindzhi painting disappears from Moscow’s Tretyakov gallery

A picture by famous Russian painter Arkhip Kuindzhi went missing from a wall in Moscow’s Tretyakov gallery as dozens of visitors were enjoying the exhibit.

The Russian Ministry of Culture confirmed that the painting titled ‘Ai-Petri. Crimea’ is missing and the search is underway.

🎨"Ай-Петри.Крым"~Архип Куинджи,русский художник греческого происхождения родился 27(15)января: pic.twitter.com/LWsa0QZCO0 — Vladimir Borisoff (@vlb091) January 27, 2019

Witnesses who were in the Tretyakov gallery during the exhibition of Kuindzhi’s works told local media that at some point they just noticed an empty spot, hooks and a title plate, where the painting used to hang.

Славянин с большой головой. Стали известны приметы похитителя картины Куинджи https://t.co/vrZpWmXxzq — Лариса (@protivfachizma) January 27, 2019

Какой-то хитрец зашел в Третьяковку и средь бела дня просто взял и стащил картину Архипа Куинджи «Ай-Петри. Крым». Причем, никто даже и не подумал, что полотно воруют. В МВД официально подтвердили факт кражи, уже получен портрет похитителяhttps://t.co/Rk0oBhOkgNpic.twitter.com/vMK8WXsmvB — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) January 27, 2019

A telegram channel ‘Museum Snob’ reported that a man dressed as a museum worker came up to the artwork and took it while everyone was watching.

Police have not released any statements so far, but people leaving the museum were seen being searched.

The 19th century painter Kuindzhi devoted his life to landscapes and was praised for depicting light and its effects.

