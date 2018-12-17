11 percent of Russians regularly watch porn, traffic researcher says

An internet traffic researcher in Russia says 10.7 million people visit adult websites at least once a month, spending, on average, 11 minutes per session. The audience may be much bigger however, according to PornHub data.

The report on the preferences of Russian porn lovers was prepared by the firm Mediascope for the news website RBC.ru. The firm monitored traffic of about a hundred sites hosting adult content, and favored by Russians.

According to the data, about 11.3 percent of adults in Russia hit one of the sites at least once a month over the year. Each day 1.6 million people visit porn sites. A daily session usually lasts about 11 minutes, the report said.

A typical consumer of adult content is male, in his late 20s or early 30s, has average or high income and no children of his own, the company added based on a poll it conducted in December.

Also on rt.com As ‘pyramid porn’ goes viral, Egyptian authorities crack down on duo that helped them get (it) up

There is a caveat, however. The Mediascope data was for desktop users only, with RBC presuming that mobile traffic to adult sites is more or less irrelevant. This could be wrong, judging by the annual report published by PornHub, a major porn site.

According to it, desktops indeed are popular among porn viewers in Russia, more so than in any other country analysed by PornHub. But the share of the platform was just 40 percent in 2018, down from 48 percent in 2017. If other adult websites get 60 percent of their traffic from mobile phones and tablets like PornHub does, the monthly audience would be almost 27 million in Russia.

PornHub also says Russians spend 7 minutes 48 seconds on average per visit – at least partially an indication of good internet bandwidth, rather than libido peculiarities in the country.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!