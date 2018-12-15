As ‘pyramid porn’ goes viral, Egyptian authorities crack down on duo that helped them get (it) up

While the pyramid porn perps who took nude photos of themselves atop the Great Pyramid of Giza are safe at home in Denmark, Egyptian authorities have arrested the next best thing – two locals who helped the pair access the site.

The Egyptian interior ministry announced they have arrested the camel driver who was paid $233 to take the lewd couple to the foot of the pyramids after closing time and the woman who connected them with the driver. Danish photographer Andreas Hvid and his anonymous lady friend, the stars of the photo, are long gone, which must leave authorities feeling rather… impotent.

The 23-year-old photographer had “dreamed for many years of climbing the Great Pyramid” – and taking a naked selfie there, he said in an interview with a Danish newspaper.

On top of the nude photo, Hvid also released a video that shows the pair climbing the pyramid, smoking a cigarette, and disrobing. He insists the woman is not his girlfriend, and that they did not actually have sex on one of the Seven Wonders of the World. “It was just a pose,” he said.

Also on rt.com Porno pyramid posers: Egypt investigates nude couple PHOTO from iconic site (EXPLICIT)

Climbing pyramids is obviously illegal – a German tourist was banned for life from entering Egypt after he posted footage of himself scaling one of the 4,500-year-old tombs – and taking an obscene photograph on one added insult to injury for many Egyptians, who may feel cheated that the couple was able to get away with desecrating the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

After first claiming the photo was fake – because no one could possibly penetrate such tight security as the pyramids have – Pyramids archeological area director Asharf Mohey demanded a full investigation. Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities said the incident “violates public morality” and sicced the country’s top experts on the footage.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!