Song of ice & fire: WATCH 3 military satellites go up into space from northern Russia

A video shows bright red and orange clouds of smoke bursting through the night amid snowy Russian scenery during blastoff, as the Rokot light carrier rocket delivers three new military satellites into orbit.

The launch took place at 5:28am on Friday at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia.

The rocket was carrying three satellites operated by the Russian Defense Ministry.

In April, a carrier rocket of this type was used at Plesetsk to launch the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-3B Earth observation satellite.

