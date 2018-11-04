Watch Soyuz rocket deliver Russian navigation satellite into orbit (VIDEO)

A video shows a Soyuz-2-1b rocket successfully blasting off into space from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwest Russia as it delivered a navigation satellite into orbit.

The launch was conducted on Saturday night. The rocket was equipped with upper stage Fregat, which propelled a GLONASS-M satellite into orbit. The satellite is part of Russian national GPS-like navigation system.

The rocket successfully ejected all stages and was tracked by the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces during the launch, the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, a similar rocket delivered a military satellite into orbit. The two recent Soyuz launches come after a Soyuz-FG rocket failed to transport cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and NASA’s Nick Hague to the International Space Station on October 11. Both space travelers made it home safe and unharmed.

