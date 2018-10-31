Aftermath of deadly blast at local FSB HQ in Russia (PHOTO, VIDEO)
The footage, obtained by Ruptly video agency and purportedly shot on a mobile phone camera, shows the street in the northern city of Arkhangelsk where the explosion occurred earlier on Wednesday. Numerous police vans are seen outside the Federal Security Service (FSB) office, as are multiple officers from various law enforcement agencies.
The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Russia’s counter-terrorism body said the person killed in the blast was the one who carried and detonated the explosive device. The three wounded were FSB officers.
