Criminal case opened against German rock legend

German authorities have launched an investigation against Till Lindemann, the frontman of iconic rock band Rammstein, who was accused of sexual assault on tour.

The public prosecutor’s office in Berlin said on Wednesday that Lindemann is being investigated for “sexual offenses and the distribution of drugs.” The statement came hours after multiple German media outlets reported that legal proceedings have been initiated against the singer.

Accordion to Tagesspiegel, Lindemann was accused of violating Section 177 of the German Criminal Code, which covers sexual assault and rape.

Several women, some of them anonymously, recently claimed that Lindemann had coerced them into committing sex acts and assaulted them at concerts. They also said that they had been drugged.

Shelby Lynn, a fan from Northern Ireland, told the BBC that she, together with a few other women, was handpicked and escorted backstage to meet with Lindemann at a “pre-concert party” in Lithuania last month. She claimed that her drink was spiked and she had been “groomed” as part of an “organized system of funneling girls.” Lynn said that the singer reacted angrily and left the room after she had refused to have sex with him.

Lindemann’s legal team said that “these allegations are untrue, without exceptions.” The lawyers promised to take “legal action” against the accusers.

Rammstein released a statement for fans earlier this month, saying that it took the allegations of assault “very seriously.” The band said it was “important to us that you feel comfortable and safe during our shows, in front of the stage and behind it.”

Founded in 1994, Rammstein is known for extravagant performances and rowdy behavior on stage. Some of their music videos feature pornographic acts. German media reported last week that the band was on the verge of breaking up following the accusations against its frontman.