14 Mar, 2022 16:53
Oscar-winning actor dies at 71

William Hurt, a prominent ‘80s actor and the star of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, has died of natural causes
William Hurt © Earl Gibson III / WireImage

The academy award-winning actor William Hurt died at the age of 71 on Sunday. His death was confirmed by his family and friends, who said he died of natural causes.

In 2018 it was announced that Hurt was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that had spread to the bone.

As reported by Deadline, his son Will posted a statement, saying “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.”

Hurt was a prominent lead actor in the 1980s and received several Oscar nods throughout his career, earning the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1985 film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, and receiving nominations for starring in films like ‘The Big Chill’, ‘Body Heat’, ‘Broadcast News’, and ‘Children of a Lesser God’.

In the 1990s, Hurt delved into more character roles and alternated between big screen projects and television, scoring several Emmy nominations for taking on the role of a whistleblower in ‘Damages’ and portraying US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson in ‘Too Big to Fail’.

Recently, the actor became known to younger generations for his portrayal of General Thaddeus Ross in several Marvel films, including 2008’s ‘The Incredible Hulk’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and ‘Endgame’, as well as the recent ‘Black Widow’ movie.

