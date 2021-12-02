Distasteful ‘Santa Inc.’ trailer met with equally distasteful anti-Semitic comments

The trailer for upcoming stop-motion movie ‘Santa Inc.’ was met with a flood of anti-Semitic comments. But is the reaction that surprising, considering it takes an unfiltered woke piss at white Christians, their holiday and Santa?

It's that time of year when Christmas trailers start dropping and YouTube recommends I watch this new trailer for 'Santa Inc.’. Sounds like ‘Monsters, Inc.’, how bad can it be? So I go to the video and see that first, huge red flag – ‘Comments have been disabled’.

Using an amazing little browser extension that brings back the dislike counter confirms my suspicions – 2,500 likes, 84,000 dislikes. OK, now I gotta see what the fuss is about.

The next two minutes and 53 seconds can only be described as cringy woke garbage. Apparently, whenever Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman are involved in writing the script, the dialogues feel as if they were written by a bunch of prepubescent teenagers who think curse words and porn automatically make everything hysterically funny.

But the storyline doesn't seem to be much better than the dialogues. In typical woke Hollywood fashion, this stop-motion Christmas tale is about dismantling white patriarchy, empowering women, and giving way to the oppressed minorities. In this case the ‘traditionally white cis-gendered male’ Santa Claus, depicted as essentially a parody of Donald Trump, must pass his mantle as the gift-giving saint to a foul-mouthed empowered female elf, whose appearance unsubtly implies Jewish likeness.

All things considered, it's hard not to see why many feel this movie is a giant big-budget middle finger to Christmas, Christianity, and white Christians in general. Which is probably why the comments went completely insane before they were eventually turned off.

An unfiltered comments section is usually the internet in its purest form, and that means the good, the bad, and the ugly. But if the topic of discussion is something as insulting as ‘Santa Inc.’, the comments tend to become just as controversial, and right now they seem to be getting as much, if not more, attention as the trailer itself.

The comments section under ‘Santa Inc.’ quickly became flooded with anti-Semite jokes and Holocaust conspiracies. As vile as you would imagine them to be. But while those kinds of comments are just as distasteful as the trailer, perhaps even more, it’s not exactly obvious who was serious in their hate speech and who was simply trolling for the lulz.

But the vile comments inadvertently permitted the media to jump on the issue, labeling everyone in the discussion Nazis and white supremacists, and shift the attention from Santa Inc’s real problem: that it is a tasteless, cringeworthy trailer to a show clearly catering to the progressive agenda. It is now all but insulated from genuine criticism, which will be easily written off as the critics’ personal hate for Rogen and Silverman, who are both Jewish.

In an ideal world, satire should be able to make fun of anything and everything, if someone doesn’t like it, they don’t have to watch it. However, that only works if there is a level playing field and EVERYTHING is fair game. That, unfortunately, is not the case today. The only jokes allowed in the mainstream today are those targeting white people, Christianity, traditional family structures, and traditional gender roles. All else is deemed hate speech and canceled.

It’s hard to imagine a satirical movie about empowered Arabs ‘reclaiming’ Hanukkah would ever have a chance of seeing a theatrical release. So it's no surprise an insulting movie targeting the traditional Christian holiday and Christian Saint Nicholas was met with equally distasteful comments. At the end of the day, don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.