Russia will fight other nations’ attempts to contain its activities in global arena – prime minister

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said Russia will not hide behind protectionist barriers as the world becomes more turbulent and competitive. The country will fight for a dominant place in the global economic system, he added.

Medvedev outlined Russia’s position concerning current international and political relations in an extensive article published in Economic Issues magazine.

Every time our country actively positions itself in the international arena, it encounters harsh attempts to hinder these steps. We cannot ignore any tendencies of this kind and we will actively fight for a decent place in the global political and economic systems.

The head of the Russian government also stated that the acute politicization of international economic relations had resulted from a period of general turbulence caused by a wave of technological and social changes. He said that trade wars and politically motivated sanctions had already become a reality that has to be reckoned with.

However, Medvedev emphasized that Russia would not isolate itself from the global economy in a bid to avoid turbulence.

Russia will not create barriers for international economic relations. We will not close ourselves from the international markets or ignore it. [We will broaden] Russia’s participation in international trade, building our own chains of added value, and participation in economic unions and agreements.

The Russian PM said that the next six years would determine the limits of possibility for Russia and the country’s future role in the global economic and political systems. He also outlined two major principles that, in his view, would help the nation to assume a decent position: social stability and a high level of trust between the state and its citizens, as well as high mobility in society in general – the ability to adapt to new conditions and address new challenges.