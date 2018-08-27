Chief Russian investigator outlines planned transition to domestic-made forensic equipment

The head of Russia’s federal investigation agency has announced plans to fully replace foreign-made equipment in forensic laboratories with Russian-made devices which demonstrate equal or better performance.

“In the future we plan to fully re-equip our laboratories with Russian-made forensic science equipment,” Chairman of the Russian Investigation Committee Aleksandr Bastrykin said in his recent interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

“The domestically-produced equipment is more compact and its interface is adapted to the needs of Russian users. This includes informative menus in Russian, various settings that take into consideration the geographical, climatic and chemical particularities of different regions of our country,” the official stated.

Bastrykin also gave an example of one such advanced instrument – the vapor detector made by a Russian firms that is capable of tracing about a dozen types of explosives.

“What is very important is that we will order various equipment directly and we are confident that the decision to switch to Russian-made hardware would increase the effectiveness of the forensic units’ work,” the chief investigator added.

This is not the first time senior Russian officials urged various state agencies to rely more on domestically-made products – but previously such statements were mostly concerned with software. For example, in January this year the Russian Defense Ministry said that it might change the operating system on its computers to the one developed in Russia on the basis of the Linux OS.

In May, the chair of the Russian Central Bank announced the completion of the national system for money transfers – which could replace the international network serviced by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) in the event of additional pressure from the US or its allies, or any other global crisis.

